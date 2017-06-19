Top Stories
Fergie & Josh Duhamel's Son Axl, 3, Records 'Transformers'-Themed Video Message for Dad!

Fergie makes a stylish arrival to church on Sunday (June 18) in Brentwood, Calif.

That same day, the 42-year-old entertainer recorded her adorable son Axl, 3, making a Transformers-themed video message for his dad Josh Duhamel.

“congrats @joshduhamel on the U.K. @transformersmovie premiere! See u in Chicago! #optimusprime #transformers #axljack” Fergie captioned the video of Axl, transforming into a Transformer!

Josh was in London, England for the Transformers: The Last Knight world premiere. The film is set to his theaters on June 21 in the USA.

