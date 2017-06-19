'Frozen' the Musical Begins Rehearsing - First Photos!

Frozen the Musical is officially underway and we have photos from the first day rehearsal!

The cast includes Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. They are joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven.

Music and lyrics for the Broadway musical are being done by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who worked on the Frozen movie.

The show is having an out-of-town run at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17 – October 1. The show has a planned Broadway opening for the spring of 2018.