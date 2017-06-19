Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 7:05 pm

'Frozen' the Musical Begins Rehearsing - First Photos!

'Frozen' the Musical Begins Rehearsing - First Photos!

Frozen the Musical is officially underway and we have photos from the first day rehearsal!

The cast includes Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. They are joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven.

Music and lyrics for the Broadway musical are being done by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who worked on the Frozen movie.

The show is having an out-of-town run at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17 – October 1. The show has a planned Broadway opening for the spring of 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jenny Anderson
Posted to: Broadway, Caissie Levy, Frozen, Greg Hildreth, Jelani Alladin, John Riddle, Patti Murin, Robert Creighton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr