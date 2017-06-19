Geri Halliwell Premieres George Michael Tribute: 'Angels In Chains' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

The Spice Girls‘ Geri Halliwell has just dropped her first solo music release in 12 years, a song called “Angels In Chains” as a tribute to her friend, the late icon George Michael.

The track was made in collaboration with Michael’s former producer and backing band, and profits from its sale go to Childline, one of Michael’s favorite charities, according to Billboard.

“You know when you’ve got one of those friends that you don’t have to see all the time but when you do, you just click back and you have the most honest relationship? I would say that’s the kind of relationship. I felt that as a fan, and then I became a friend. I wanted him to be my boyfriend, but I wasn’t his cup of tea,” Geri told Billboard. “For ‘Angel in Chains’ we actually had this guy that worked on [George Michael’s] ‘Faith.’ He put the music video together. I’m in the middle of writing an album, so hopefully that will follow on shortly — hopefully within this year. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

“Angels In Chains” is available on iTunes now!



‘Angels In Chains’ (Full Audio)

