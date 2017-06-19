Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 1:59 pm

Geri Halliwell Premieres George Michael Tribute: 'Angels In Chains' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Geri Halliwell Premieres George Michael Tribute: 'Angels In Chains' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

The Spice GirlsGeri Halliwell has just dropped her first solo music release in 12 years, a song called “Angels In Chains” as a tribute to her friend, the late icon George Michael.

The track was made in collaboration with Michael’s former producer and backing band, and profits from its sale go to Childline, one of Michael’s favorite charities, according to Billboard.

“You know when you’ve got one of those friends that you don’t have to see all the time but when you do, you just click back and you have the most honest relationship? I would say that’s the kind of relationship. I felt that as a fan, and then I became a friend. I wanted him to be my boyfriend, but I wasn’t his cup of tea,” Geri told Billboard. “For ‘Angel in Chains’ we actually had this guy that worked on [George Michael’s] ‘Faith.’ He put the music video together. I’m in the middle of writing an album, so hopefully that will follow on shortly — hopefully within this year. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Angels In Chains” is available on iTunes now!


‘Angels In Chains’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Geri Halliwell’s George Michael tribute…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Geri Halliwell, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr