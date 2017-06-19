Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:13 pm

Gigi Hadid Brightens Up the Rainy Afternoon in NYC

Gigi Hadid Brightens Up the Rainy Afternoon in NYC

Gigi Hadid arrives back at her apartment after a long day on set on Monday afternoon (June 19) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model didn’t let the rain get her mood down as she was spotted wearing bright orange pants with a light blue jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

The day before, Gigi shared a sweet post on Instagram for her father Mohamed for Father’s Day.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY to the best one I could ever ask for !!!! Thanks for all the love and laughter you have brought to my life and for my three one-of-a-kind sisters & the best brother evaaa WE LOVE YOU FOREVER,” Gigi captioned the below post.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid brightens up new york city01
gigi hadid brightens up new york city02
gigi hadid brightens up new york city03
gigi hadid brightens up new york city04
gigi hadid brightens up new york city05
gigi hadid brightens up new york city06
gigi hadid brightens up new york city07
gigi hadid brightens up new york city08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr