Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:58 pm

Haim Debuts 'Little of Your Love' Song: Stream, Lyrics & Download Now!

Haim Debuts 'Little of Your Love' Song: Stream, Lyrics & Download Now!

Haim has dropped another new song from their upcoming album and you can hear “Little of Your Love” right now!

This is the third song from the sisters’ album Something to Tell You that has been released so far. The full album is set to drop on July 7.

Fans of Haim previously heard “Little of Your Love” when they performed on Saturday Night Live last month and this is the first listen of the studio version.

Haim will be performing at the Glastonbury Festival this weekend and next week they’ll be in NYC for a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the songs…

