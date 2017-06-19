Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:20 am

Hanson Brothers Call Justin Bieber 'Chlamydia of the Ear'

The Hanson brothers clearly are not fans of Justin Bieber and they weren’t afraid of letting everyone know this fact.

During an appearance on Australian radio show Amos, Cat & Angus, the guys played a game in which they had to identify a song from the opening seconds of the track.

When “Despacito” was played, the hosts beat them to the punch and identified the song as a Bieber tune.

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one of the brothers said when explaining why he didn’t know the song. Another one added, “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”
  • Koos

    but Im sure ‘Sissy’ is his second name……….

  • Smithy

    Geez cuz MMM BOP was sooooo great. That song was crap!