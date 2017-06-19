Hilary Duff Recalls the Moment Son Luca Realized She's Famous

Hilary Duff arrives in style for her appearance at Good Morning America on Monday (June 19) in New York City.

The 29-year-old Younger star went on the show to promote the fourth season of the show. In addition, during her interview, Hilary spoke about her son Luca, 5, realizing she’s actually very famous.

“I picked him up from school and when he got home, he’s like, ‘I know your name.’ And I was like, ‘I know.’ And he’s like, ‘No, no. Your name’s Hilary Duff.’ And I was like, ‘Caught!’ I didn’t know how to respond. Yeah, that is my name, but he said it with a little glint in his eye, like somebody told him something that I haven’t,” Hilary recalled. “I’m not ready for this yet. He’s seen me on the cover of a magazine before in the grocery store, but I think he thinks like the next day it’s the next mommy’s turn to be on it. He has no clue.”