Mon, 19 June 2017 at 4:53 pm

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Speaks Publicly - Hear His Voice! (Video)

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Speaks Publicly - Hear His Voice! (Video)

Jared Kushner has made his first public remarks since his appointment as an official White House adviser and this is probably the first time most people will have ever heard him speak!

The 36-year-old husband of Ivanka Trump spoke while leading the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next door to the White House, on Monday (June 19) in Washington, D.C.

“We have challenged ourselves to pursue change that will provide utility to Americans far beyond our tenure here,” Jared said during his speech. “Together, we have set ambitious goals and empowered interagency teams to tackle our objectives. It’s working and it’s very exciting.”

Social media of course erupted over the chance to hear Jared speak and plenty of memes and edited videos have surfaced from the moment!
