Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:05 pm

JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now

JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now

Jay Z is now formatting his name as JAY-Z!

The 47-year-old rapper has once again changed the formatting of his professional name leading up to the release of his 4:44 project, which is rumored to be a visual album.

Jay previously formatted his name as Jay-Z and then dropped the hyphen a few years ago. Now, he has added the hyphen back and made the name all caps.

In the teaser trailer for 4:44, his name is formatted as JAY:Z, but his reps confirm that the hyphen is official!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny from the flop

    when you’re rich and bored