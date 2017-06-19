Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:05 pm
JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now
Jay Z is now formatting his name as JAY-Z!
The 47-year-old rapper has once again changed the formatting of his professional name leading up to the release of his 4:44 project, which is rumored to be a visual album.
Jay previously formatted his name as Jay-Z and then dropped the hyphen a few years ago. Now, he has added the hyphen back and made the name all caps.
In the teaser trailer for 4:44, his name is formatted as JAY:Z, but his reps confirm that the hyphen is official!
