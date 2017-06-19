JAY-Z Adds Hyphen Back, Formats Name in All Caps Now

Jay Z is now formatting his name as JAY-Z!

The 47-year-old rapper has once again changed the formatting of his professional name leading up to the release of his 4:44 project, which is rumored to be a visual album.

Jay previously formatted his name as Jay-Z and then dropped the hyphen a few years ago. Now, he has added the hyphen back and made the name all caps.

In the teaser trailer for 4:44, his name is formatted as JAY:Z, but his reps confirm that the hyphen is official!