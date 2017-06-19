Jennifer Lopez Is Already Back to Work in NYC After Quick Paris Trip with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is back in New York City after her quick weekend trip to Paris, France!

The 47-year-old superstar was on the set of Shades of Blue in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (June 19).

Later in the day, JLo shared some more photos from her vacay with Alex Rodriguez at the Louvre.

“Lunch at the Louvre!! #takemeback 🍎 SWIPE for more pics,” JLo captioned the series of photos on her Instagram account. Check them out below!

