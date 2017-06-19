Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 10:40 pm

Jennifer Lopez Shares Pics from 'Baecation' with Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez Shares Pics from 'Baecation' with Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez may be back in New York City, but that isn’t stopping her from reminiscing about her weekend getaway with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

The 47-year-old entertainer has been taking to Instagram to share pics from her Paris “baecation” with her retired baseball player beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

While they were in Paris, Jen and Alex were spotted holding hands and getting cuddly as they took in the sites and enjoyed romantic ice cream dates.

See the pics Jen posted on below!

🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr