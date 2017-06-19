Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 12:59 pm

Jennifer Morrison Premieres Her Directorial Debut 'Sun Dogs' At Los Angeles Film Fest!

Jennifer Morrison Premieres Her Directorial Debut 'Sun Dogs' At Los Angeles Film Fest!

Jennifer Morrison keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the world premiere of her directorial debut Sun Dogs held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at the ArcLight Santa Monica on Sunday (June 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress-director, who also stars in the flick, was joined by co-star Michael Angarano, producers Gaston Pavlovich, Andrew Carlberg and Bert Hamelinck, as well as Karen Gillan and Jamie Chung, who came out to show their support.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Morrison

Sun Dogs follows a young misfit, Ned (Angarano), in his repeated failed attempts to join the Marines and serve his country. When his last interview fails, he takes a Marine officer’s advice to “protect the homefront” a little too seriously, and sets his sights on a casino manager who may or may not be a terrorist mastermind. In trying to uncover this “terrorist cell,” he enlists the help of a young runaway, Tally (Melissa Benoist), forming the most unlikely possible anti-terrorism unit in a story of love, friendship and homeland security.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
  • Len_Swan

    Cant wait to see this movie by Jen, i think she is great