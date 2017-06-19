Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 2:37 pm

Johnny Depp Poses for Epic Photos with Fans in Japan

Johnny Depp Poses for Epic Photos with Fans in Japan

Johnny Depp got a huge greeting when he landed in Japan and posed for some fun photos with his many many fans!

The 54-year-old actor landed in Tokyo, Japan on Monday (June 19), and hundreds of fans were lined up to greet him. Johnny posed for pictures and shook hands with others while he walked through the airport.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set to be released in theaters in Japan on July 1, 2017. The movie was released last month in the United States.
Photos: Instar Images, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Johnny Depp

