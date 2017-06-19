Justin Bieber Shares Old Mugshot, Makes a Vow to Fans

Justin Bieber just shared one of his old mugshot photos on his Instagram with an important message for fans.

The 23-year-old entertainer posted the photo (which you can see below) with the caption, “Mugshot” and the hashtags, “jails not a cool place to be,” “not fun,” and “never again.”

Justin‘s arrest came in 2014 when he was arrested while drag racing and given a DUI. After his arrest in 2014, Justin was released from jail and waved to his fans while sitting on top of his SUV. He was also arrested for assault and dangerous driving in 2014.