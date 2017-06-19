Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 12:04 pm

Justin Bieber Shares Old Mugshot, Makes a Vow to Fans

Justin Bieber Shares Old Mugshot, Makes a Vow to Fans

Justin Bieber just shared one of his old mugshot photos on his Instagram with an important message for fans.

The 23-year-old entertainer posted the photo (which you can see below) with the caption, “Mugshot” and the hashtags, “jails not a cool place to be,” “not fun,” and “never again.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin‘s arrest came in 2014 when he was arrested while drag racing and given a DUI. After his arrest in 2014, Justin was released from jail and waved to his fans while sitting on top of his SUV. He was also arrested for assault and dangerous driving in 2014.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr