Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:35 pm

Kat Graham Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's Criticism of 'All Eyez on Me'

Kat Graham is speaking out after hearing Jada Pinkett Smith‘s disappointing reaction to her Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me.

While the 27-year-old actress received praise for her portrayal of a young Jada in the film, the real Jada slammed many of the plot inaccuracies.

“When I first got the role, I reached out to [Jada] a year and a half ago…the point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to insure the integrity of the story and the character,” Kat told E! News.

Kat added that she’s spoken to Jada since the film debuted and she has been extremely supportive.

“I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support. I have a lot of love for her. I hope people just see the movie and make the choice for themselves,” Kat said.

Posted to: Jada Pinkett Smith, Kat Graham

