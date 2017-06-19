Kate Beckinsale Is the Other Woman in 'The Only Living Boy in New York' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kate Beckinsale causes a lot of family drama as the mistress in the new movie The Only Living Boy In New York from Amazon Studios.

Here’s a synopsis: Thomas Webb (Callum Turner), the son of a publisher and his artistic wife, has just graduated from college and is trying to find his place in the world. Moving from his parents’ Upper West Side apartment to the Lower East Side, he befriends his neighbor W.F. (Jeff Bridges), a shambling alcoholic writer who dispenses worldly wisdom alongside healthy shots of whiskey. Thomas’ world begins to shift when he discovers that his long-married father (Pierce Brosnan) is having an affair with a seductive younger woman (Beckinsale). Determined to break up the relationship, Thomas ends up sleeping with his father’s mistress, launching a chain of events that will change everything he thinks he knows about himself and his family.

Cynthia Nixon, Kiersey Clemons and Debi Mazar also star. There’s no official release date on Amazon just yet, but be on the lookout!