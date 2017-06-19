Kim Kardashian Believes Her Family & Caitlyn Jenner Will Work Out Their Differences

Kim Kardashian is hopeful for the future of her family’s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner!

The 34-year-old reality star opened up about her relationship with her step-father following her controversial memoir while making an appearance on The View.

“I was a little shocked by putting things out there that just weren’t true or didn’t make sense or were hurtful when I feel like, at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship, and you just have to have some respect for it,” Kim explained.

She added “She’ll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today.”

“She’ll always be a part of me. We’re not that kind of family. We’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. It’ll work out,” Kim hopefully explained.

Check out all that Kim had to say in the video below…