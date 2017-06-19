Kim Kardashian Is Selling a Fidget Spinner in Her Kimoji Store

Fidget spinners are one of the hottest items out there right now and Kim Kardashian is joining the craze by selling her own version on her Kimoji store.

The 36-year-old reality star dropped the “Daddy Money” fidget spinner on her store over the weekend, just in time for Father’s Day.

The metallic gold fidget spinner features a dollar sign that revolved on a circle inscribed with “daddy.” The object sells for $15 on Kimoji.com and ships in one week.

Kim‘s younger sister Kendall Jenner is a fan of fidget spinners and was seen using one in NYC earlier this month.