Mon, 19 June 2017 at 8:25 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Legs in Daisy Dukes!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Legs in Daisy Dukes!

Kourtney Kardashian is so ready for summer!

The 38-year-old reality star stepped out while showing some leg in a pair of daisy dukes on Monday afternoon (June 19) in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney chatted on the phone and sipped some coffee while out and about running errands.

The day before, Kourt and Kylie Jenner beat the Cali heat by taking a dip in the pool.

Kourtney took to her Snapchat to share a selfie of the two sisters sitting poolside.

Kylie looked great in a red bikini while Kourtney opted for a black one piece.

Check out the cute snap below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

