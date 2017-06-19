LeAnn Rimes Writes Sweet Father's Day Message for Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian enjoy a meal together on Father’s Day on Sunday (June 18) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old entertainer shared a sweet message for her husband that day, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to my beautiful husband @eddiecibrian I am so proud of you and the father you choose to show up as on a daily basis. Watching you mold their world into a safe haven of joy and providing them with a solid foundation of healthy boundaries and deep connection makes my heart flood with great appreciation and true LovE. I LovE you, WE love you so very much.”

Eddie has two sons, Mason and Jake, with his ex Brandi Glanville.