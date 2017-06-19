Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 6:50 am

LeAnn Rimes Writes Sweet Father's Day Message for Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes Writes Sweet Father's Day Message for Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian enjoy a meal together on Father’s Day on Sunday (June 18) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old entertainer shared a sweet message for her husband that day, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to my beautiful husband @eddiecibrian I am so proud of you and the father you choose to show up as on a daily basis. Watching you mold their world into a safe haven of joy and providing them with a solid foundation of healthy boundaries and deep connection makes my heart flood with great appreciation and true LovE. I LovE you, WE love you so very much.”

Eddie has two sons, Mason and Jake, with his ex Brandi Glanville.
Just Jared on Facebook
leann rimes fathers day message eddie cibrian 01
leann rimes fathers day message eddie cibrian 02
leann rimes fathers day message eddie cibrian 03
leann rimes fathers day message eddie cibrian 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr