Liam Payne's Partner Cheryl Cole Writes Him Sweet Father's Day Message!

Liam Payne is in attendance at the Giorgio Armani show today in Milan, Italy, but by the looks of these sexy photos, he could be one of the models!

The 23-year-old entertainer stopped by the show during Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Monday (June 19) in Milan, Italy.

The day before, Liam‘s partner Cheryl Cole wrote him a Father’s Day message for their son Bear.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you,” she wrote.