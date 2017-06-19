Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 5:43 pm

Lindsey Vonn & Her Boyfriend Couple Up at a Pool Party

Lindsey Vonn & Her Boyfriend Couple Up at a Pool Party

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo with boyfriend Kenan Smith while attending the Red Bull Summer Edition Launch Party on Saturday (June 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Olympic skier was seen hanging out with friends like pro rugby player Carlin Isles and fellow alpine ski racer Chris Davenport.

Lindsey recently told CNN that she wants the chance to race men.

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Lindsey said. “I just want the opportunity, I want to see exactly how I would fare. Training is one thing, but racing is quite another.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 01
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 02
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 03
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 04
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 05
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 06
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 07
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 08
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 09
lindsey vonn boyfriend kenan smith couple up at a pool party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kenan Smith, Lindsey Vonn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr