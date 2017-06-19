Lindsey Vonn & Her Boyfriend Couple Up at a Pool Party

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo with boyfriend Kenan Smith while attending the Red Bull Summer Edition Launch Party on Saturday (June 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Olympic skier was seen hanging out with friends like pro rugby player Carlin Isles and fellow alpine ski racer Chris Davenport.

Lindsey recently told CNN that she wants the chance to race men.

“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Lindsey said. “I just want the opportunity, I want to see exactly how I would fare. Training is one thing, but racing is quite another.”