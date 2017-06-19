Lionel Richie Being Eyed for 'American Idol' Judge!

Lionel Richie is reportedly in the running for a seat on the American Idol judging panel!

The legendary 67-year-old entertainer is becoming a popular choice with the execs at the ABC reboot because of his credibility, according to TMZ.

Katy Perry is already confirmed to be a judge on the upcoming season and former Idol contestant Chris Daughtry was rumored to be joining the panel, but that has not been confirmed at this point.



Ryan Seacrest is close to signing a deal to return as the host of the singing competition.