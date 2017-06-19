Lorde on Maintaining Friendship with Taylor Swift: 'It's Like Having a Friend with an Autoimmune Disease'

Lorde is opening up about the difficulty of maintaining a friendship with her pal Taylor Swift, and used a strange analogy to make her point clear!

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” the 20-year-old entertainer told The Guardian about being friends with Taylor, 27. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Taylor is often subject to tabloid scrutiny, and has rarely been photographed in the past several months. She was most recently seen hanging out with her new beau Joe Alwyn.