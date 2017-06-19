Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:30 pm

Lorde on Maintaining Friendship with Taylor Swift: 'It's Like Having a Friend with an Autoimmune Disease'

Lorde on Maintaining Friendship with Taylor Swift: 'It's Like Having a Friend with an Autoimmune Disease'

Lorde is opening up about the difficulty of maintaining a friendship with her pal Taylor Swift, and used a strange analogy to make her point clear!

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” the 20-year-old entertainer told The Guardian about being friends with Taylor, 27. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Taylor is often subject to tabloid scrutiny, and has rarely been photographed in the past several months. She was most recently seen hanging out with her new beau Joe Alwyn.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lorde, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr