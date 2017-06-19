Lorde Wins International Artist of the Year at Much Music Video Awards 2017!

Lorde accepts an award on stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The 20-year-old entertainer won the International Artist of the Year award at the big show. In addition, Lorde took the stage for a performance of “Green Light” and “Perfect Places.”

“Thank you, I want to say thank you so much, Canada was one of the first places to go hey we like this little weirdo so thank you,” Lorde said during her acceptance speech

Also pictured inside: Carly Rae Jepsen walking the red carpet at the show.