Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:48 am

Louis Tomlinson & Jessie J Rumored for Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Louis Tomlinson & Jessie J Rumored for Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Louis Tomlinson and Jessie J were seen arriving to Sarn Studios to record together on Monday (June 19) in London, England.

Both Louis and Jessie J are rumored to be lending their vocals to the charity single benefiting the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last week. It is rumored that the single will be a cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Other artists rumored to be taking part include Craig David, Emeli Sandé, James Blunt, Rita Ora, the Libertines’ Carl Barat, Liam Payne, James Arthur, the London Community Gospel Choir, Who singer Roger Daltrey, Paloma Faith, Labrinth, Leona Lewis, Dua Lipa, and Queen guitarist Brian May, MTV reports.

The song will be available to download on Wednesday UK time.
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 01
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 02
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 03
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 04
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 05
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 06
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 07
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 08
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 09
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 10
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 11
louis tomlinson jessie j charity single 12

Photos: wenn
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr