Louis Tomlinson & Jessie J Rumored for Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Louis Tomlinson and Jessie J were seen arriving to Sarn Studios to record together on Monday (June 19) in London, England.

Both Louis and Jessie J are rumored to be lending their vocals to the charity single benefiting the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last week. It is rumored that the single will be a cover of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Other artists rumored to be taking part include Craig David, Emeli Sandé, James Blunt, Rita Ora, the Libertines’ Carl Barat, Liam Payne, James Arthur, the London Community Gospel Choir, Who singer Roger Daltrey, Paloma Faith, Labrinth, Leona Lewis, Dua Lipa, and Queen guitarist Brian May, MTV reports.

The song will be available to download on Wednesday UK time.