Mahershala Ali Tells 'GQ' How Oscar Win Changed His Life

Mahershala Ali is on the cover of GQ magazine‘s July 2017 issue and he opens up to the mag about how his life has changed after winning the Oscar for Moonlight.

The 43-year-old actor talks about adjusting to fame as a black man in America, where racial profiling is still a major issue. Here’s what he shared:

On how his life has changed after his Oscar win: “When suddenly you go from being followed in Barneys to being fawned over, it will mess with your head.”

On being a black man in America: “Those experiences that you have from age 10, when you start getting these little messages that you are something to be feared… Walking down the street in Berkeley and some cops roll up on you and say straight up, ‘Give me your ID,’ and you’re like, ‘What the f–k?’”

On becoming a father this year: “When I look at the fact that I was more than twice my father’s age when I became a parent, it helps me put a little bit of his situation into perspective. It helps me appreciate and respect that my parents were able to do what they did do and love me as deeply as they did.”

On what it means to be an American: “I think African-Americans have a very convoluted relationship with patriotism. The fact is, we essentially were the abused child. We still love the parent, but you can’t overlook the fact that we have a very convoluted relationship with the parent. I absolutely love this country, but like so many people have some real questions and concerns about how things have gone down over the years and where we’re at. And that’s from a place of love, because I want the country to be what it says it is on paper.”

