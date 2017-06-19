Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 12:30 am

Martha Hunt & Dove Cameron Are So Chic at MMVAs 2017!

Martha Hunt and Dove Cameron work the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The 28-year-old model and 21-year-old actress both took the stage at the show to present. Also in attendance was 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn, who also presented on stage that evening.

If you missed it, check out the full list of winners from the show!

FYI: Dove is wearing a Vivetta dress, Gucci shoes, and Olympia Le Tan bag. Martha is wearing Ellery.
