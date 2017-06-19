Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 6:31 pm

Matthew Morrison & Pregnant Wife Renee Attend Fashion Show Ahead of Babymoon

Matthew Morrison poses for a photo with his pregnant wife Renee while attending the DSquared2 show held during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (June 18) in Milan, Italy.

The 38-year-old former Glee star will be a father the next time Father’s Day rolls around! Renee wore a sheer top, though she doesn’t have a noticeable baby bump yet.

Other stars at the show included “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi and models Jon Kortajarena and Pietro Boselli.

It was just announced that Matthew will be part of the star-studded cast of the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the musical Sondheim on Sondheim. The one night only performance will be held on Sunday, July 23 and other cast members included Vanessa Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Get your tickets now!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jon Kortajarena, Luis Fonsi, Matthew Morrison, Pietro Boselli, Renee Puente

