Miles Teller Arrested in San Diego, Released Hours Later

Miles Teller was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday (June 18) and charged with a misdemeanor.

The 30-year-old actor was partying with his friends in San Diego over the weekend when cops questioned him after he was seen falling over and having trouble standing on the sidewalk, according to TMZ.

San Diego has a program where cops will take people who are drunk to a detox center so they can sleep it off. The cops offered to take Miles to the center and he refused, though they took him there anyways. Miles reportedly did not cooperate with the staff, so he was arrested on the misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.

Miles was released from jail, without bail, after four hours.