Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 5:22 pm

Miles Teller Says He Wasn't Arrested: 'Don't Believe Everything'

Miles Teller Says He Wasn't Arrested: 'Don't Believe Everything'

Miles Teller is speaking out following reports that he was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication.

The 30-year-old Whiplash actor is telling his fans to not believe everything that is being reported about the incident and that he was only detained, not arrested.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” Miles tweeted. “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

We’re glad that Miles is clearing everything up!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Miles Teller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr