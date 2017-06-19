Miles Teller Says He Wasn't Arrested: 'Don't Believe Everything'

Miles Teller is speaking out following reports that he was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication.

The 30-year-old Whiplash actor is telling his fans to not believe everything that is being reported about the incident and that he was only detained, not arrested.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” Miles tweeted. “Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

We’re glad that Miles is clearing everything up!