Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 4:34 pm

NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Fall 2017 Season!

NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Fall 2017 Season!

NBC has announced when all of your favorite returning shows and the upcoming new shows will premiere this fall!

This Is Us was recently moved back to its original Tuesday night slot at 9pm and it will kick off its second season on September 26.

The Voice will have a three-night premiere starting on Monday, September 25, which means The Blacklist‘s premiere will happen on Wednesday, October 4.

Blindspot won’t premiere in its Friday at 8pm timeslot until October 27 so that the network can use that slot to re-air some of its new shows at the beginning of the seasons.

Click inside to check out the full schedule…

NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Fall 2017 Season!

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 PM: The Voice
10 PM: The Brave

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 PM: The Voice
9 PM: This Is Us
10 PM: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8 PM: The Voice
9 PM: Law & Order: SVU
10 PM: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8 PM: Superstore
8:30 PM: The Good Place
9 PM: Will & Grace
9:30 PM: Great News
10 PM: Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9 PM: Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8 PM: The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

8 PM: Blindspot
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: NBC, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr