NBC has announced when all of your favorite returning shows and the upcoming new shows will premiere this fall!

This Is Us was recently moved back to its original Tuesday night slot at 9pm and it will kick off its second season on September 26.

The Voice will have a three-night premiere starting on Monday, September 25, which means The Blacklist‘s premiere will happen on Wednesday, October 4.

Blindspot won’t premiere in its Friday at 8pm timeslot until October 27 so that the network can use that slot to re-air some of its new shows at the beginning of the seasons.

Click inside to check out the full schedule…

NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Fall 2017 Season!

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 PM: The Voice

10 PM: The Brave

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 PM: The Voice

9 PM: This Is Us

10 PM: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8 PM: The Voice

9 PM: Law & Order: SVU

10 PM: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8 PM: Superstore

8:30 PM: The Good Place

9 PM: Will & Grace

9:30 PM: Great News

10 PM: Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9 PM: Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8 PM: The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

8 PM: Blindspot