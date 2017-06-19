Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 1:40 pm

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Is Prison Gang Leader In 'Shot Caller' - Watch Trailer Here!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is dapper in a suit as he hits the red carpet at the Gala premiere of his latest film Shot Caller held at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at ArcLight Cinemas on Saturday (June 17) in Culver City, Calif.

The 46-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Lake Bell as they also took part in a special Q&A following the screening.

Shot Caller follows the story of a newly released prison gangster (Nikolaj) who is forced by the leaders of his gang to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang on the streets of Southern California – Watch the trailer below!


‘Shot Caller’ Official Trailer

FYI: Lake is wearing Wolford‘s Jamaika String Bodysuit, Pierre Hardy shoes and Lee Savage clutch.
Credit: Jonathan Leibson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lake Bell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

