Paris Jackson Reveals What She's Passionate About Right Now

Paris Jackson is on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s July 2017 issue, on newsstands on Monday, June 26.

Here’s what the 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson had to share with the mag:

On what she is passionate about right now: “I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty. But right now since I’m doing the fashion thing, a huge focus – well, mostly what I’m putting a lot of effort into – is making sure my own personal creativity shows through whatever I’m doing while I’m working. I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street. I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”

On if she feels a connection to Australia: “My parentals got married there so it’s for sure on my bucket list to go. Plus Bluesfest always has the grooviest set list so maybe one year I’ll hit it up.”

