Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 6:17 pm

Paris Jackson Reveals What She's Passionate About Right Now

Paris Jackson Reveals What She's Passionate About Right Now

Paris Jackson is on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s July 2017 issue, on newsstands on Monday, June 26.

Here’s what the 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson had to share with the mag:

On what she is passionate about right now: “I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty. But right now since I’m doing the fashion thing, a huge focus – well, mostly what I’m putting a lot of effort into – is making sure my own personal creativity shows through whatever I’m doing while I’m working. I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street. I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”

On if she feels a connection to Australia: “My parentals got married there so it’s for sure on my bucket list to go. Plus Bluesfest always has the grooviest set list so maybe one year I’ll hit it up.”

For more from Paris, visit Vogue.co.au.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson vogue australia july 2017 01
paris jackson vogue australia july 2017 02
paris jackson vogue australia july 2017 03

Credit: Vogue Australia July 2017, Paris Jackson - photography by Patrick Demarchelier
Posted to: Magazine, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr