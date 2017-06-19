Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:05 pm

Rita Ora Wears Fluorescent Green Pantsuit for NYC Promo

Rita Ora Wears Fluorescent Green Pantsuit for NYC Promo

Rita Ora steps out in a fluorescent green suit to do some promo work today!

The 26-year-old entertainer wore the eye popping number in New York City on Monday afternoon (June 19) for promo work while making appearances for her new song “Your Song.”

Rita posted a sexy selfie earlier in the day, where she’s seemingly wearing nothing but a towel.

“Promo day New York – feelin real refreshed 🌺😁🤗🤑 #YourSong,” Rita posted on Instagram.

