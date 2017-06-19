Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:05 pm
Rita Ora Wears Fluorescent Green Pantsuit for NYC Promo
Rita Ora steps out in a fluorescent green suit to do some promo work today!
The 26-year-old entertainer wore the eye popping number in New York City on Monday afternoon (June 19) for promo work while making appearances for her new song “Your Song.”
Rita posted a sexy selfie earlier in the day, where she’s seemingly wearing nothing but a towel.
“Promo day New York – feelin real refreshed 🌺😁🤗🤑 #YourSong,” Rita posted on Instagram.
