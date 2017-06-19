Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 8:44 am

Ryan Gosling Kicks Off 'Blade Runner 2049' Promo Tour In Spain!

Ryan Gosling Kicks Off 'Blade Runner 2049' Promo Tour In Spain!

Ryan Gosling is getting an early start on press for his anticipated movie Blade Runner 2049!

The 36-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks, as well as director Denis Villeneuve at a photo call for the flick held at the Arts Hotel on Monday (June 19) in Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s a synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters on October 6 – Watch the first trailer here!
