Ryan Gosling Kicks Off 'Blade Runner 2049' Promo Tour In Spain!

Ryan Gosling is getting an early start on press for his anticipated movie Blade Runner 2049!

The 36-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks, as well as director Denis Villeneuve at a photo call for the flick held at the Arts Hotel on Monday (June 19) in Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s a synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters on October 6 – Watch the first trailer here!