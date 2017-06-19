Ryan Lochte's Newborn Son Might Take After Him!

Ryan Lochte posted a really sweet message about his newborn son Caiden Zane Lochte, who was born earlier this month.

The 32-year-old swimmer posted about his son, who he shares with fiancee Kayla Rae Reid, “On my first Father’s Day, I had the privilege to give my son his first bath! He was so content being in water it brought a tears to my eyes! #fathersday #czl #2036olympics.”

Ryan has seven individual Olympic medals in swimming – and it looks like Ryan would be supportive of a 2036 Olympic run!