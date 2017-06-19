Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 2:25 pm

Ryan Phillippe's Daughter Shares Vintage Photo for Father's Day

Ryan Phillippe's Daughter Shares Vintage Photo for Father's Day

Ryan Phillippe leaves his favorite restaurant, Craig’s, after dinner with his kids for Father’s Day on Sunday (June 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 42-year-old actor was joined by Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, who is not pictured.

Ava took to her Instagram account that day to share a vintage photo of her father with a puppy sleeping on his face. “happy dad’s day ❤️,” she captioned the pic.

Ryan recently opened up to ET about how the public is fascinated over how much Ava looks like her mom Reese Witherspoon.

“I mean, it’s weird, because isn’t that obvious?” he joked. “Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It’s an odd thing that people fixate on that.”

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

