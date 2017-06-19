Scott Eastwood Premieres His New Movie 'Overdrive' in Paris

Scott Eastwood smolders on the red carpet at the premiere of Overdrive on Monday night (June 19) at the Gaumont Capucines Cinema in Paris, France.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Kaaris, Antonio Negret, Freddie Thorp, Gaia Weiss, and Simon Abkarian.

Scott stars in the action film about two car thieves, brothers, who journey to the south of France for new opportunities and wind up in the cross hairs of the local crime boss

Overdrive premieres in Paris on June 22.