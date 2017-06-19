Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 10:34 am

Stana Katic & Husband Kris Brkljac Couple Up in Monte Carlo!

Stana Katic & Husband Kris Brkljac Couple Up in Monte Carlo!

Stana Katic poses for a photo with her husband Kris Brkljac while attending a cocktail party at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday (June 18) at Monaco Palace in Monaco.

The 39-year-old former Castle actress is in town promoting her new series Absentia and her co-stars Patrick Heusinger and Cara Theobold were both at the party as well.

Stana, Patrick, Cara, and fellow cast member Neil Jackson were all in attendance at another party during the festival on Saturday night following their photo call for the show.

Absentia, which will debut globally this fall, follows Stana “as an FBI agent who disappears without a trace while hunting a Boston serial killer.”

Stana took to Instagram to write the most loving message to Kris, who was seen standing behind her as she met fans in Monte Carlo. “To the man behind the scenes: The privilege of a lifetime is loving you & being loved by you. Thank you my best friend, my rock, my love. #CupRunnethOver,” she wrote.

10+ pictures inside of Stana Katic and others at the festival…

Just Jared on Facebook
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 01
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 02
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 03
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 04
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 05
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 06
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 07
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 08
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 09
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 10
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 11
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 12
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 13
stana katic husband kris brkljac couple up in monte carlo 14

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Cara Theobold, Kris Brkljac, Neil Jackson, Patrick Heusinger, Stana Katic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr