Stana Katic & Husband Kris Brkljac Couple Up in Monte Carlo!

Stana Katic poses for a photo with her husband Kris Brkljac while attending a cocktail party at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday (June 18) at Monaco Palace in Monaco.

The 39-year-old former Castle actress is in town promoting her new series Absentia and her co-stars Patrick Heusinger and Cara Theobold were both at the party as well.

Stana, Patrick, Cara, and fellow cast member Neil Jackson were all in attendance at another party during the festival on Saturday night following their photo call for the show.

Absentia, which will debut globally this fall, follows Stana “as an FBI agent who disappears without a trace while hunting a Boston serial killer.”

Stana took to Instagram to write the most loving message to Kris, who was seen standing behind her as she met fans in Monte Carlo. “To the man behind the scenes: The privilege of a lifetime is loving you & being loved by you. Thank you my best friend, my rock, my love. #CupRunnethOver,” she wrote.

