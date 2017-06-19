'Star Trek: Discovery' Will Premiere on CBS in September!

Exciting news has been announced for fans looking forward to CBS All Access’ new series Star Trek: Discovery!

The first episode of the new series will air on CBS on Sunday, September 24 at 8:30pm ET and the first and second episode will be made available on the streaming service CBS All Access following the on-air premiere.

The 15-episode season will roll out in two chapters with the first eight episodes airing on CBS All Access each Sunday night from September 24 through November 5. The second chapter will resume in January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.