Mon, 19 June 2017 at 12:56 pm

Taylor Lautner Jumps Into a Moving Car All in the Name of Chipotle!

Taylor Lautner Jumps Into a Moving Car All in the Name of Chipotle!

Taylor Lautner performed an amazing stunt and it was all caught on camera.

The 25-year-old actor ran alongside a moving car and jumped in, and then was seen arguing with the driver in a joking manner.

“I’m meeting him there next time. @chipotlemexicangrill @christophertitone,” Taylor captioned the video. It seems like Taylor‘s pal, actor Chris Titone left without him to grab Chipotle! Chris posted the same video with the caption, “If you want a ride you pay the price. @chipotlemexicangrill @taylorlautner.”

Watch the video below…

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

=
