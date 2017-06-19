Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 10:00 pm

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Top 15 Contestants Revealed

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Top 15 Contestants Revealed

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who is safe from elimination after week four of The Bachelorette!

The newest episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s The Bachelorette just wrapped up and we now know who is safe after week four.

The episode started off tense as two of the contestants got into a heated argument after vying for Rachel‘s attention. After the rose ceremony Rachel and the guys jetted off to South Carolina for a more relaxing atmosphere.

It looks like the competition is getting really heated, and Rachel is making so many great connections with the guys.


Click through the slideshow to see who was safe on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette….
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

