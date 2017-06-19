Tiger Woods is 'Receiving Professional Help' After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has announced that he is seeking help following his DUI arrest last month.

The 41-year-old professional golfer was arrested in Florida on May 29 after he was found asleep behind the wheel after mixing a combination of different prescription medications.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Tiger wrote on his Twitter. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

At the time of his arrest, a breathalyzer proved that Tiger did not have any alcohol in his system, but was not about to pass a sobriety test.

