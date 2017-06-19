Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 5:09 pm

Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Will Not Be Revived by CMT

Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Will Not Be Revived by CMT

Fans of the Tim Allen series Last Man Standing who were hoping for the show to be picked up elsewhere following ABC’s cancellation will be upset by this news.

CMT was in serious talks to revive the series for multiple seasons, but the deal is off the table due to the cost issues, according to THR.

The network is already the home for the show’s syndicated repeats, so it would make sense for it to pick up the show for new episodes in the future.

If the deal went through, it would be the second time the network saved an ABC show from cancellation following Nashville.
Photos: ABC
