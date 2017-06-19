Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 9:40 pm

Tyra Banks Shares Rare Photo of Look-Alike Son York!

Tyra Banks Shares Rare Photo of Look-Alike Son York!

Tyra Banks is sharing a rare look into her life with her son York!

The 43-year-old model and television personality took to her Instagram to share a photo of the 18-month-old in honor of Father’s Day.

“To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! – York 💛,” Tyra captioned the photo.

Tyra and her longtime love Erik Asla welcomed York back in January of 2016 via a surrogate but have only shared two photos of their son.

Check out the sweet snap below…

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

