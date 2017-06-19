Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Vanessa Hudgens Is a Feminist In Studio City

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a crop top and sweats while heading to get coffee on Saturday (June 17) in Studio City, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress and So You Think You Can Dance judge was joined later in the day by her mom Gina and sister Stella for some lunch.

The next day, Vanessa remembered her late father Greg on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there. And To all of you who still have your pops around, cherish him. You never know how long they’ll have on this planet. Dont take things for granted. Open your heart and love generously. Missing you dad ❤️,” she wrote.
