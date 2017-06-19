Top Stories
'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:46 am

'Veep' Star Gary Cole's Wife Files for Divorce

'Veep' Star Gary Cole's Wife Files for Divorce
  • Get more details on Gary Cole‘s split from his wife of 25 years – TMZ
  • Dove Cameron talks about on-set chemistry with boyfriend Thomas DohertyJust Jared Jr
  • Here’s how Rough Night could have been a better movie – Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Phillippe looks back at his groundbreaking gay role – TooFab
  • Jay Z‘s new album might be the Lemonade response we’ve all been waiting for – MTV
  • Here’s the spoiler guide to Handmaid’s Tale season one – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Divorce, Gary Cole, Newsies, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr