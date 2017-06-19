Mon, 19 June 2017 at 11:46 am
'Veep' Star Gary Cole's Wife Files for Divorce
- Get more details on Gary Cole‘s split from his wife of 25 years – TMZ
- Dove Cameron talks about on-set chemistry with boyfriend Thomas Doherty – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s how Rough Night could have been a better movie – Lainey Gossip
- Ryan Phillippe looks back at his groundbreaking gay role – TooFab
- Jay Z‘s new album might be the Lemonade response we’ve all been waiting for – MTV
- Here’s the spoiler guide to Handmaid’s Tale season one – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook