Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 8:31 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 4 Spoilers!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who was sent home on The Bachelorette this week!

The rose ceremony just went down on week four of The Bachelorette and Rachel Lindsay just sent home a surprising batch of suitors!

Things got very tense during the beginning of the episode. Lee, who was discovered to have written racist and sexist tweets months after taping, got under the skin of one guy in particular.

After the rose ceremony, the men and Rachel all travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for a fresh start.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who was sent home on The Bachelorette…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr