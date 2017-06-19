Wilmer Valderrama, Paula Patton & Kyle MacLachlan Promo Their Shows at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Paula Patton was all smiles while promoting her upcoming ABC series Somewhere Between at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!

The 41-year-old actress represented the show solo, it’s a thriller drama with a supernatural twist that has a 10-episode straight-to-series order for summer 2017.

Also in attendance promoting their shows was Wilmer Valderrama for NCIS, Kyle MacLachlan for Twin Peaks, John Corbett for Mata Hari, Jamie Bamber for Fearless, Paget Brewster for Criminal Minds and Shohreh Aghdashloo for The Expanse.

“Little fan tribute.. thank you for the love today!,” Wilmer captioned with his Instagram post. “#CBSsquad #WilmerBeyondBorders And of course #Yonce.”